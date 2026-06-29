Monday Evening 06/29/2026

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game doubled sockeye salmon bag limits from three to six in response to strong salmon runs; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough met with community members earlier this month to discuss what to do with the now vacant Tustumena Elementary School building in Kasilof.

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