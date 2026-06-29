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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/29/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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The Alaska Department of Fish and Game doubled sockeye salmon bag limits from three to six in response to strong salmon runs; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough met with community members earlier this month to discuss what to do with the now vacant Tustumena Elementary School building in Kasilof.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez