Friday Morning 06/26/2026

The Homer Spit Run turns 50 this Saturday; and Homer’s 48 Hour Film Slam challenges filmmakers, writers, actors, and directors to create short films from concept to completion within 48 hours.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.