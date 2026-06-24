Wednesday Evening 06/24/2026

State firefighters say a roughly 90-acre wildfire that broke out in Sterling last week is fully contained; the pregnant dead fin whale found attached to the bow of a cruise ship that arrived in Seward on Friday likely died from a vessel strike; and puffins are one of Alaska’s most recognizable seabirds. Their colorful faces adorn t-shirts, hats, tote bags, you name it. But according to a study published this month, the birds’ numbers are plummeting on the Kodiak archipelago.

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