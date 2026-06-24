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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 06/24/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 24, 2026 at 5:04 PM AKDT
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State firefighters say a roughly 90-acre wildfire that broke out in Sterling last week is fully contained; the pregnant dead fin whale found attached to the bow of a cruise ship that arrived in Seward on Friday likely died from a vessel strike; and puffins are one of Alaska’s most recognizable seabirds. Their colorful faces adorn t-shirts, hats, tote bags, you name it. But according to a study published this month, the birds’ numbers are plummeting on the Kodiak archipelago.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez