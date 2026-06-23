Tuesday Evening 06/23/2026

The Homer City Council passed funding for a new trail above Karen Hornaday Park at its meeting last night and introduced four ordinances for public hearings next month; the United States Department of Commerce has allocated fishery disaster funding to three fisheries in the state of Alaska including Cook Inlet's East Side set net fleet; and Alaska lawmakers convened a new special session in Juneau on Saturday.

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