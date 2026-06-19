Friday Evening 06/19/2026

A Homer man died Wednesday in an ATV crash near Donalds Lane and the village of Voznesenka; the state of Alaska has advanced more than 400 projects to the next step in its grant application process for the Rural Health Transformation Program; and an attorney advising the state Legislature says the Division of Elections likely lacked legal justification for disqualifying Dan. J. Sullivan of Petersburg from running in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.

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