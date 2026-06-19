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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/19/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:01 PM AKDT
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A Homer man died Wednesday in an ATV crash near Donalds Lane and the village of Voznesenka; the state of Alaska has advanced more than 400 projects to the next step in its grant application process for the Rural Health Transformation Program; and an attorney advising the state Legislature says the Division of Elections likely lacked legal justification for disqualifying Dan. J. Sullivan of Petersburg from running in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez