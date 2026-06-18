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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/18/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:03 PM AKDT
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A Homer Nonprofit is hosting a skateboarding event on the Spit Sunday for International Go Skateboarding Day; firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a wildfire that broke out in Sterling on Wednesday evening; and this week is Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez