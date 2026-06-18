Thursday Evening 06/18/2026

A Homer Nonprofit is hosting a skateboarding event on the Spit Sunday for International Go Skateboarding Day; firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a wildfire that broke out in Sterling on Wednesday evening; and this week is Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week.

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