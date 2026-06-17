Wednesday Evening 06/17/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted six to two last night to sell the Nikolaevsk school property to a local nonprofit; and over the summer, Homer Public Library offers many events for Homer youth, some are on-going, full summer events and some are coordinated workshops.

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