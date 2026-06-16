Tuesday Morning 06/16/2026

Seldovia’s annual summer music festival begins June 18th; and Planned Parenthood of Alaska is suing the state to expand access to abortion medication via telehealth.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.