Monday Morning 06/15/2026

Starting Saturday, anglers will be able to catch and release king salmon on the Anchor River; June 1 was the registration deadline for candidates for state office; and two new Coast Guard icebreakers will be homeported in Kodiak.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.