Thursday Evening 06/11/2026

Homer Public Library's current building turns 20 this fall and the library holds a fun run Saturday to mark the occasion; Pier One Theatre’s next show of the season opens this evening; and a federal judge late last month ruled against a group of Alaskans seeking to force the state to process applications for food assistance on time.

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