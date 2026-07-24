Friday Morning 07/24/2026

Opioid overdose reversal kits, lidocaine and HIV tests are just some of the items you can now get from a vending machine in Seward; and Alaska Airlines canceled 10 flights statewide Wednesday because of ash drifting over the state from an erupting volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.