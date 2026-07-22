Wednesday Evening 07/22/2026

State lawmakers have ordered their professional, nonpartisan auditors to examine the Alaska Board of Fisheries’ procedural actions going back to October 2023; and former Homer resident Erin Cline will give an author talk and book signing event hosted at the Homer Public Library on the evening of Thursday July 23rd.

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