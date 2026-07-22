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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/22/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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State lawmakers have ordered their professional, nonpartisan auditors to examine the Alaska Board of Fisheries’ procedural actions going back to October 2023; and former Homer resident Erin Cline will give an author talk and book signing event hosted at the Homer Public Library on the evening of Thursday July 23rd.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez