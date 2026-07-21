Tuesday Evening 07/21/2026

Coming up this weekend: the Jakolof Bay 10 Miler race for runners and cyclists hosted by the Seldovia Arts Council; and Kenai Peninsula lawmakers joined other Alaska House Republicans to kill the latest version of a tax break bill for the Alaska LNG Project.

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