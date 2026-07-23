Thursday Morning 07/23/2026

State lawmakers have ordered their professional, nonpartisan auditors to examine the Alaska Board of Fisheries’ procedural actions going back to October 2023; and former Homer resident Erin Cline will give an author talk and book signing event hosted at the Homer Public Library on the evening of Thursday July 23rd.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.