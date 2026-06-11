Thursday Morning 06/11/2026

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comment through June 22nd on a draft feasibility report for a Homer Harbor expansion; the minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1; and every two years, Indigenous people from across Southeast Alaska and around the world gather in Juneau for Celebration.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.