Wednesday Morning 06/10/2026

Homer Mariner’s finished their 2026 school year sports season last weekend with a state championship win in the division baseball; and dozens of new and returning volunteers gathered in Cooper Landing last weekend for a daylong orientation about how to become a Stream Watch volunteer.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

