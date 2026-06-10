Wednesday Evening 06/10/2026

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comment through June 22nd on a draft feasibility report for a Homer Harbor expansion; the minimum wage in Alaska will jump to $14 on July 1; and every two years, Indigenous people from across Southeast Alaska and around the world gather in Juneau for Celebration.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.