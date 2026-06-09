Tuesday Morning 01/09/2026

The Homer City Council worked through a short list of items at its meeting Monday; and the recent summer donation from Homer’s 100 women who care was voted to support Homer’s Independent Press.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.