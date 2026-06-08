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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/08/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 8, 2026 at 5:04 PM AKDT
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Kenai Peninsula school board members are again putting their heads together to decide which budget cuts, if any, they should reverse in the face of a possible funding boost from the state; and the recent summer donation from Homer’s 100 women who care was voted to support Homer’s Independent Press.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez