Monday Evening 06/08/2026

Kenai Peninsula school board members are again putting their heads together to decide which budget cuts, if any, they should reverse in the face of a possible funding boost from the state; and the recent summer donation from Homer’s 100 women who care was voted to support Homer’s Independent Press.

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