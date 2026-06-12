Friday Morning 06/12/2026

Homer Public Library's current building turns 20 this fall and the library holds a fun run Saturday to mark the occasion; Pier One Theatre’s next show of the season opens this evening; and a federal judge late last month ruled against a group of Alaskans seeking to force the state to process applications for food assistance on time.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.