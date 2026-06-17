Wednesday Morning 06/17/2026

An Eagle River woman says she’s grateful to be alive after a black bear attacked her dog near Skilak Lake earlier this month; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted six to two last night to sell the Nikolaevsk school property to a local nonprofit.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

