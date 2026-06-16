Tuesday Evening 06/16/2026

An Eagle River woman says she’s grateful to be alive after a black bear attacked her dog near Skilak Lake earlier this month; and the Division of Elections issued the state’s final determination Monday that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can’t be on the ballot to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.