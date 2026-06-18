Thursday Morning 06/18/2026

Over the summer, Homer Public Library offers many events for Homer youth, some are on-going, full summer events and some are coordinated workshops; and science, recreation and conservation converged Saturday at Kelly Lake on the Kenai Peninsula.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.