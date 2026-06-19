Friday Morning 06/19/2026

A Homer Nonprofit is hosting a skateboarding event on the Spit Sunday for International Go Skateboarding Day; and this week is Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.