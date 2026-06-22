Monday Evening 06/22/2026

A cruise ship arrived in Seward on Friday with a dead fin whale attached to its bow; and over the past weekend Seldovia held the Summer Solstice Music Festival and a side presentation from the musical performances was a display entitled “Through our Eyes;” a photographic and captioned art show by Seldovia youth.

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