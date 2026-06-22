© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 06/22/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A cruise ship arrived in Seward on Friday with a dead fin whale attached to its bow; and over the past weekend Seldovia held the Summer Solstice Music Festival and a side presentation from the musical performances was a display entitled “Through our Eyes;” a photographic and captioned art show by Seldovia youth.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez