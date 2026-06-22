Monday Morning 06/22/2026

A Homer man died last week in an ATV crash near Donalds Lane and the village of Voznesenka; the state of Alaska has advanced more than 400 projects to the next step in its grant application process for the Rural Health Transformation Program; and an attorney advising the state Legislature says the Division of Elections likely lacked legal justification for disqualifying Dan. J. Sullivan of Petersburg from running in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.