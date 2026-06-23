Tuesday Morning 06/23/2026

The Homer City Council passed funding for a new trail above Karen Hornaday Park at its meeting last night and introduced four ordinances for public hearings next month; and over the past weekend Seldovia held the Summer Solstice Music Festival and a side presentation from the musical performances was a display entitled “Through our Eyes;” a photographic and captioned art show by Seldovia youth.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.