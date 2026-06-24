Wednesday Morning 06/24/2026

The United States Department of Commerce has allocated fishery disaster funding to three fisheries in the state of Alaska including Cook Inlet's East Side set net fleet; and Alaska lawmakers convened a new special session in Juneau on Saturday.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

