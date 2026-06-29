Monday Morning 06/29/2026

Gov. Mike Dunleavy trimmed nearly $90 million from the state budget with line-item vetoes before signing a series of appropriations bills last week; and an attorney representing the Alaska Division of Elections acknowledged to a judge Thursday that the agency could craft a solution so that voters can differentiate between U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and a would-be challenger of the same name.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.