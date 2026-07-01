Wednesday Morning 07/01/2026

Seward’s annual Mount Marathon race is scheduled for the Fourth of July and part of the city’s upcoming three day festival; and Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection has been awarded a National Grant to expand opportunities and strengthen community impacts.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

