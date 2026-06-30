Tuesday Evening 06/30/2026

Seward’s annual Mount Marathon race is scheduled for the Fourth of July and part of the city’s upcoming three day festival; and Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection has been awarded a National Grant to expand opportunities and strengthen community impacts.

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