Tuesday Morning 06/30/2026

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game doubled sockeye salmon bag limits from three to six in response to strong salmon runs; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough met with community members earlier this month to discuss what to do with the now vacant Tustumena Elementary School building in Kasilof.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.