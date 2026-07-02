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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/02/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:15 PM AKDT
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Scott Griebel is resigning from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, effective July 7; he Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for U.S. Senate seat; and Clinton Fearon, Jamaica-born and Seattle-based reggae pioneer, returns to Homer for an acoustic, solo show at the Porcupine Theater on July 5 at 7:00pm as a benefit fundraiser for Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez