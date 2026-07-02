Thursday Evening 07/02/2026

Scott Griebel is resigning from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, effective July 7; he Alaska Supreme Court says Dan J. Sullivan must be included on the ballot for U.S. Senate seat; and Clinton Fearon, Jamaica-born and Seattle-based reggae pioneer, returns to Homer for an acoustic, solo show at the Porcupine Theater on July 5 at 7:00pm as a benefit fundraiser for Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic.

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