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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 07/06/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:07 PM AKDT
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The Alaska state House’s ethics committee says Homer Republican Representative Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper’s coverage of a Charlie Kirk memorial last year; and the Kenai Peninsula Beach Horse Races and the Ninilchik Rodeo took place over the Holiday weekend, July 4th and 5th, at the beach in Ninilchik and the Kenai Peninsula Fair Grounds.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez