Monday Evening 07/06/2026

The Alaska state House’s ethics committee says Homer Republican Representative Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper’s coverage of a Charlie Kirk memorial last year; and the Kenai Peninsula Beach Horse Races and the Ninilchik Rodeo took place over the Holiday weekend, July 4th and 5th, at the beach in Ninilchik and the Kenai Peninsula Fair Grounds.

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