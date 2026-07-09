Thursday Evening 07/09/2026

Homer residents gathered last week to celebrate the life of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, hours after a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her; and Pier One Theatre enters the second weekend of the performance of Our Town by American playwright Thornton Wilder, directed by Maggie Quarton with a cast of over 20, some of who are quite new to acting.

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