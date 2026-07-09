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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/09/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Homer residents gathered last week to celebrate the life of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, hours after a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her; and Pier One Theatre enters the second weekend of the performance of Our Town by American playwright Thornton Wilder, directed by Maggie Quarton with a cast of over 20, some of who are quite new to acting.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez