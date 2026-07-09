Thursday Morning 07/09/2026

State lawmakers are debating whether to include a controversial tax change in a bill aimed at easing the financial case for the Alaska LNG project; and Kenai Peninsula school board members got their first look Monday at slew of districtwide policy proposals pertaining to the use of artificial intelligence.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.