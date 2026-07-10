Friday Morning 07/09/2026

Homer residents gathered last week to celebrate the life of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, hours after a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her; and Pier One Theatre enters the second weekend of the performance of Our Town by American playwright Thornton Wilder, directed by Maggie Quarton with a cast of over 20, some of who are quite new to acting.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.