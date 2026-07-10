© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 07/09/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Homer residents gathered last week to celebrate the life of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, hours after a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her; and Pier One Theatre enters the second weekend of the performance of Our Town by American playwright Thornton Wilder, directed by Maggie Quarton with a cast of over 20, some of who are quite new to acting.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez