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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 07/13/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:01 PM AKDT
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Homer Harbor has one of seven projects in the state of Alaska that the U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $115.4 million to the state of Alaska to bolster and reinforce port infrastructure; and state investigators have accused 15 Alaskans and businesses of filing more than $1.8 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims in five separate cases.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez