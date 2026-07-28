Tuesday Morning 07/28/2026

The Homer City council last night heard from nearly a dozen residents about the future of the Homer pool; Southcentral Alaska’s largest natural gas utility is asking state regulators to reconsider their decision on a project that would’ve expanded natural gas storage; and Michael Hicks is resigning from the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, effective Aug. 4.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.