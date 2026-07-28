Tuesday Evening 07/28/2026

The Homer City council last night heard from nearly a dozen residents about the future of the Homer pool; and a week long theater camp, Broadway Bootcamp, coordinated by Homer’s Jim Anderson will begin next Monday, August 3rd, and finish with a community performance on August 8th.

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