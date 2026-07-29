Wednesday Evening 07/29/2026

A new mockumentary is coming to Homer tonight, built around the niche world of freestyle canoeing; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosts a youth fishing zone for persons 15 years of age or younger at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on August 1st.

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