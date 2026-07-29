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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 07/29/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM AKDT
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A new mockumentary is coming to Homer tonight, built around the niche world of freestyle canoeing; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosts a youth fishing zone for persons 15 years of age or younger at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on August 1st.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez