Friday Evening 07/31/2026

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports mixed fishing conditions across the southern Kenai Peninsula; the Homer City Council Monday awarded a $369,469 contract to RESPEC Engineering Services Company to design repairs for flood damage at the Homer Municipal Airport Terminal Building; and Homer Public Library will have closure days next week while contractors upgrade the group meeting room at the front entrance of the library.

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