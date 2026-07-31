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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 07/31/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published July 31, 2026 at 7:30 PM AKDT
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The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports mixed fishing conditions across the southern Kenai Peninsula; the Homer City Council Monday awarded a $369,469 contract to RESPEC Engineering Services Company to design repairs for flood damage at the Homer Municipal Airport Terminal Building; and Homer Public Library will have closure days next week while contractors upgrade the group meeting room at the front entrance of the library.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez