Friday Morning 07/31/2026

An Anchorage couple say reckless behavior on a Kenai beach is responsible for the death of their service dog, who was hit by a speeding ATV earlier this month; a salvage team is expected to clean up the wreckage of a grounded ship near St. George Island next month; and Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska on Kodiak Island could see up to 18 government launches over the next two years.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.