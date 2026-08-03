Monday Morning 08/03/2026

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports mixed fishing conditions across the southern Kenai Peninsula; the Homer City Council last week awarded a $369,469 contract to RESPEC Engineering Services Company to design repairs for flood damage at the Homer Municipal Airport Terminal Building; and Homer Public Library will have closure days next week while contractors upgrade the group meeting room at the front entrance of the library.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.