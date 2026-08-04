Tuesday Morning 08/04/2026

Should school board members have term limits? That’s a question Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are asking – again; in addition to races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and the state Legislature, Alaskans will face a ballot initiative when they vote in the primary this August; and Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board members tonight will consider raising the price of school meals for the coming year.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.