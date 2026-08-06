Thursday Morning 08/06/2026

Seward’s 71st annual silver salmon derby will open on August 8th; and republican leaders in the U.S. Senate are trying to round up the votes to confirm Todd Blanche, President Trump’s pick for attorney general, and all eyes are on Alaska’s senior Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.