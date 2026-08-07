Friday Evening 08/07/2026

The Homer City Clerk’s office is holding an informational meeting Wednesday for city residents interested in running for mayor or city council; the Homer City Council scheduled three ordinances for public comment at its meeting Monday night, including funding work to replace a failed culvert; and Alaskans love salmon, and around this time each year, thousands of residents flock to the Kenai Peninsula from across the state to fill their freezers dipnetting for reds. But, how much is that experience worth to households?

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.