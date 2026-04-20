Monday Evening 04/20/2026

Alaska Department of Transportation crews are clearing floodwater from mile 162 of the Sterling Highway this afternoon; and the Alaska Afterschool Network honors Homer’s Lucas Thoning with a statewide superhero award with his work with Project GRAD at the Razdolna School on the Kenai Peninsula.

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