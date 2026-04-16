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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 4/16/2026

By Josh Krohn
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
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Each spring, in conjunction with Earth Day, Howl hosts a week of spring cleaning with DirtBag clean-up week to start off their summer programs. This year the event will take place April 20-24th. The Orpheum Theatre has been a fixture in downtown Kodiak for more than eighty five years. It's the community’s only movie theater outside of the Coast Guard Base. But that could be about to change, as the owners get ready to put the theatre up for sale.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn