Friday Evening 06/05/2026

Homer’s month-long community walking challenge sponsored by the South Peninsula Hospital wrapped up at the end of May with a celebration to announce team winners and where their donations will go in the community; and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been silent for weeks on President Trump’s controversial plan to spend public funds on a White House ballroom and his nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund, to help people he deems victims of politicized prosecutions. But Thurs Sullivan voted against those Trump priorities, in amendments that failed on the Senate floor.

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