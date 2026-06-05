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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 06/05/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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Homer’s month-long community walking challenge sponsored by the South Peninsula Hospital wrapped up at the end of May with a celebration to announce team winners and where their donations will go in the community; and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been silent for weeks on President Trump’s controversial plan to spend public funds on a White House ballroom and his nearly $1.8 billion compensation fund, to help people he deems victims of politicized prosecutions. But Thurs Sullivan voted against those Trump priorities, in amendments that failed on the Senate floor.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez